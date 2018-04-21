Chester to consider LED lighting for town hall

× Expand File photo The Chester Town Board will consider the possibility of installing new LED lights in the town hall. One-third of the cost of the estimated $30,000 project would be paid by National Grid.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board will be considering a proposal from Hill Electric for a roughly $30,000 project to install LED lighting in Chester Town Hall.

Kyle Moran of Hill Electric told the board last week his company was working with National Grid, which would cover about one-third of the cost.

Hill Electric staffers went through Chester Town Hall and put together a lighting package that would cost about $31,000, including labor and materials.

National Grid would pay $10,791, or approximately one-third of the cost of the project.

The town would have the option of making one lump sum payment and save 10 percent its share, which would be $20,960, or it could put $20,960 on its National Grid bill interest free for 12 months.

Moran said with the second option it would increase the town’s electric bill by about $1,200 per month for a year. With the lump sum payment, the town would make its money back in a little over two years, Moran said.

Moran said the LED lighting system would result in using 52,000 fewer kilowatts per year, at an annual savings of $5,700 per year. The system, rated for 50,000 hours comes with a five-year warranty.

SOLAR FOR POTTERSVILLE PARK

Hill Electric also evaluated lighting at the Pottersville Park basketball court for solar-powered lighting. With no power to the site now, the company indicated it could install pole lights with solar panels. The company is preparing a quote, which should be available next week.

AMBULANCE ENGINE

The Chester Town Board voted to take $12,000 out of contingency to pay for a new engine for an ambulance.

The North Warren EMS (NWEMS) had requested a $40,000 increase in the 2018 budget, but the town board opted to and increase funding by half that amount. Since then, the NWEMS experienced the engine failure.

Highway Superintendent Jason Monroe questioned the $12,000 for a gasoline engine. NWEMS board of directors member David Gross said the board opted to use a Ford dealership for all maintenance to ensure accurate maintenance records were being kept.