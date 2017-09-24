Chester Town Board appoints marriage officiant

× Expand Photo provided A wedding photo shows a couple, Melissa and Kris, who were married at the Fern Lodge on Friends Lake. The lodge is hosting between 50 and 150 weddings per year, and recently had an employee appointed as an official marriage officiant by the Town of Chester in order to perform weddings when needed.

CHESTERTOWN | The Fern Lodge will be able to provide someone to provide someone to perform weddings at the lodge after the Chester Town Board voted 5-0 to appoint Susan Adonucci as a wedding officiant.

Adonucci, an employee of the lodge, made the request at the August town board meeting to saying the Fern Lodge was seeing more and more couples wanting to get married there, and it was not always possible to find an officiant. Having an officiant on the staff means the guests have another option.

Sharon Taylor, owner of the Fern Lodge said they have one to three couples each week requesting to be married at the lodge.

“We do extremely small weddings,” Taylor said, adding the lodge can handle up to 22 people. “We do a lot of elopements.”

“Elopement” has a different connotation than it had in the past when young people would run away and get married to avoid conflict with disapproving parents or even getting married on the spur of the moment. Taylor said an elopement doesn’t mean the wedding wasn’t planned.

“In a lot of cases, they chose elopement with families being so spread out or perhaps having multiple family groups because of divorces or it’s hard to put dates together for everyone,” she said.

Taylor said sometimes in the case of second marriages, when the couple might have had a big wedding at one time, they would like a simpler, but still meaningful, ceremony. Some couples, she said, will just post an announcement on Facebook saying they are married.

Taylor said the lodge will generally arrange for a clergy person or a judge from any town to perform the weddings. She said some people express a preference for whom they would like to marry them.

“Some people prefer a man or woman or a clergy person,” she said.

Taylor said there are licensed clergy people who are ordained by mainstream churches and those ordained by other means, including by online or through nondenominational churches. She said judges or justices are limited to performing a standard service without religious references.

“Some people want a clergy member to bring in the religious aspect,” Taylor said.

Taylor said some people want to marry and honeymoon at Friends Lake. She said wedding plans and the judges’ schedules don’t always match, and Adonucci will be one other option the guests have for getting married and having a meaningful wedding service.

Go to health.ny.gov for information about who can perform a marriage ceremony, which includes a “marriage officer appointed by the town or village board.”