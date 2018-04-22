Chester Town Board approves order to remove porch

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board authorized a notice giving an Olmstedville Road homeowner 90 days to fix a front porch that is sagging and threatening to fall off the structure.

Unsafe Building Inspector John MacMillen inspected the porch of the home belonging to Todd Paris, located at 31 Olmstedville Rd., Pottersville, last September and found the condition of the porch to be deteriorated and collapsing.

MacMillen said in his report the “porch is beyond repair and is a hazard.” He recommended in the owner remove and discard the porch and either rebuild it or build a small landing with stairs. The report was written but not filed until April 10, when the town board authorized action to be taken.

Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said MacMillen had attempted to communicate with the property owners, who have relocated to Kentucky, between last September and April 10 in order to get the situation rectified. The town board authorized a letter to be sent to the property owner giving him 90 days to make the recommended corrections, or Chestertown could seek an order of consent to do the work and put a lien against the property.

The condition of the property at 31 Olmstedville Rd. has been the subject of discussion at Chester Town Board meetings over the past year.

Citizens have raised the issue of the appearance of the porch and an odor from a failed septic system. The property has been for sale by owner for more than 18 months, and the price has been reduced from $39,000 to $29,000. Since putting the house up for sale, the owners have moved out of state.