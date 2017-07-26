Chester Town Board delays decision on residential septic system

× Garry Robinson, engineer for Joe and Julianne Leonard, presents their case to the Chester Town Board for approval of a variance for a non-conforming septic system. The board decided to put off the decision until the application is reviewed by the town engineer. Photo by Christopher South

POTTERSVILLE — Joseph and Julianne Leonard own a home at 24 Atateka Loop.

The couple wants to demolish the one-story, three-bedroom house — which is adjacent to Friends Lake in Chestertown — and replace it with a two-story, three-bedroom house that is more accommodating to their special needs son.

Doing so requires a variance from the town.

The Chester Town Board has decided to have the town’s engineer review their application before reconvening a public hearing next month.

The Town Board adjourned a public hearing on July 11 after testimony from the applicant’s engineer, Garry Robinson; town engineer Tom Suosso of Cedarwood Engineering, and neighbors of the application, including written comments.

The adjournment will allow Suosso an opportunity to review the application and make recommendations.

“(Suosso) will review the plan, and the site, and engineering specifications, and onsite waste water treatment regulations,” Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett said. “He will then make recommendations as to the adequacy of the submitted plan.”

The Leonards will cover the cost of the review.

Robinson said the existing septic system is non-conforming, and the Leonards are seeking variances for a non-conforming, replacement septic system located in essentially the same place.

In order to do so, the Leonards need to obtain variances for separation distances from the home, from a stream and from neighbors’ wells.

Robinson referred to plans for the proposed septic system with wells located 64-feet, 84-feet, and 100-feet away. He said health regulations require 100 feet of separation between wells and a septic system. Likewise, the leech field is 20 feet from the stream, where 100 feet is required.

Neighbors cited concern that the septic system had the potential to contaminate their wells, the stream and Friends Lake.

In a letter submitted to the board, Brandon Smith said he would like to see holding tanks be required for the project.

Neighbors and Councilman Mike Packer said they supported requiring holding tanks, which have to be pumped out, instead of a septic tank and leech field.

“I won’t vote for anything but holding tanks,” Packer said at the July 11 meeting.

Leggett said there is some precedent for requiring holding tanks as an alternative to replacing septic systems. He said the matter came up at former cottages belonging to an old Methodist campground in Riparius, which are now privately owned.

“The board required one or two to put in holding tanks. When you have saturated soil and small lots that is one of the options given,” he said.

Leggett said that while the board prefers to make decisions in a timely manner and at the lowest cost to the applicant, they have to carefully consider the potential impact of septic systems on lake shores.