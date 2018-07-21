Chester Town Board will not interfere with variance applications

× Expand File photo The Chester Town Board declined to consider a request to suspend certain variance applications, which are intended to cure a violation. The town attorney said such a move would require a chance to the zoning law, and the practice is common in New York.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board said it would not honor a citizen’s request to suspend variance applications when it was determined the applicant was seeking to validate a prior infraction.

The board turned down a request by Chester resident Al Muench for the town board to suspend variance applications before the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) when there was a clear violation of the zoning law, which would require an enforcement action.

The specific case discussed at last Tuesday’s Chester Town Board meeting was an application by Loon Lake Heights Association for four boat docks 53 feet long. The current zoning law allows only allows docks 40 feet long, and the applicant is requesting variances for the additional 13 feet.

According to Zoning Administrator Walt Tennyson, the docks were installed without permits.

“We are on them for that, too,” Tennyson said.

Muench asked the board to prevent the issuance of a variance when the intention was “to make legal some illegal action with no enforcement at all.”

Town attorney Mark Schachner told the board it could honor Muench’s request, but it would require a change in Chester’s zoning law.

“The zoning law has a variance process, and the applicant has the right to appeal to the (Zoning Board of Appeals) to cure an alleged violation,” Schachner said.

According to Schachner, the overwhelming majority of towns in New York state allow applicants to apply for a variance to cure a violation of the zoning law.

Supervisor Craig Leggett said it doesn’t make sense to draw a line and fine people for crossing it.

“In the end you are looking for compliance. If something is in violation maybe it can be made right,” he said.

Leggett said in the end, the zoning board can deny a variance. The ZBA has specific guidelines, he said, and one of the criteria for granting the variance is to consider whether it was a self-created hardship?

“Whether or not building a 53-foot dock is a self-created hardship, that is for the board to discuss,” Leggett said.

NEW ZONING ADMINISTRATOR NAMED

After coming out of executive session, Tuesday, the Chester Town Board came out and passed a resolution appointing Jeremy Little as the new zoning administrator effective Aug. 1.

Little, who is currently the deputy zoning administrator, will replace Walt Tennyson, who resigned effective the end of the month. Little was hired as a clerk in the planning and zoning office and was made deputy zoning administrator so he could sign permits.

The board passed a second resolution creating a position for a part-time zoning code enforcement officer. The enforcement officer position will be for 20 hours per week, and will include following up on complaints and other code inspections, with some office work included. The town will be accepting applications through July 20.