Chesterfield budget gives taxpayers break

CHESTERFIELD | With a nine percent increase in health insurance costs, the town of Chesterfield decided to use fund balance to help keep the 2018 spending plan under the state tax levy cap.

Town residents will see a decrease in their tax rate of roughly seven cents per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Chesterfield Supervisor Gerry Morrow said the near $3.1 million spending plan also benefits from a 45 percent increase in court revenues to help meet the cap.

As part of the budget, all non-elected employees received a 3 percent pay raise.

Tax rate per $1,000 assessed property value: 2018 - $7.12, 2017 - $7.19, a decrease of 7 cents, or -0.98 percent. This would be a savings of $7 on a $100,000 home.

Tax levy: 2018 - $1,728,864.22; 2017 - $1,705,836, an increase of $23.028.22, or 1.34 percent.

Over/under cap: Under

Fund balance used: 2018 - $116,000; 2017 - $53,534

Total appropriations: 2018 $3,098,104.22; 2017 - $2,983,656.00, a difference of $114,448.22,or 3.83 percent.