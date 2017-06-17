Chesterfield food pantry founded on a public/private effort

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Chestertown/Helpers Fund Food Pantry is open daily at the Chestertown Municipal Complex, 6307 State Route 9 in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN — About 100 families take advantage of the Chestertown Food Pantry every month.

According to Amy Culver, the food pantry manager, the food pantry receives support both from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, located in Albany, and from local sources, including the food pantry’s sponsor – The Helpers Fund.

“We have to have a sponsor to have a food bank, and ours is The Helpers Fund,” Culver said. “They help people with all different sorts of things. They help people in the winter, to pay bills, to repair or replace things, just helping people in need.”

According to The Helpers Fund website, the fund was “started in 1997 to provide financial assistance in the Tri-Lakes area of Warren and southern Essex Counties to individuals and families facing difficult circumstances.”

The Helpers Fund created a scholarship fund in 2002 and awards three $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Culver said the food bank also receives donations of food and personal items from local churches, as well as businesses such as Price Chopper, Tops and Walmart.

“Panera bread donates bread once a month,” she said.

Culver said the food pantry has a Commodities Program on the first and third Tuesday of each month, when the food pantry distributes extra food it has on hand.

Culver said “extra food” is food that is in addition to emergency food distribution. Emergency food is a three-day supply of food based on the size of the family.

Culver said on someone’s first visit she cannot turn down anyone who needs food. After that, the distribution is limited to Chestertown and Pottersville residents.

The food pantry’s clients must meet the same eligibility requirements governing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“The Regional Food Bank in Albany sets the standards,” Culver said.

The Helpers Fund offers $10 gift cards to Tops once a month so people can get items she can’t offer, such as milk.

In the summer, The Helpers Fund also offers $10 vouchers for Chestertown Farmers Market. She said there are various local fundraisers and food drives, including the US Post Office food drive, to help throughout the year.

Culver said anyone who wants to donate funds for the food pantry may drop them off at the municipal complex or to The Helpers Fund office at 6318 B Main St., Chestertown; or visiting The Helpers Fund website.

The food pantry open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located in the Chestertown Municipal Complex, 6307 State Route 9 in Chestertown.