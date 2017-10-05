Chestertown can increase budget $28k before hitting cap

× Expand File photo Chestertown supervisor Craig Leggett said finding efficiencies and cost savings help the town say under the state mandated budget and tax levy cap.

CHESTERTOWN | The Town of Chester can increase appropriations by about $28,805 over 2017, but contractual obligations will take most of that, supervisor Craig Leggett said.

Leggett announced the figure at the Sept. 12 town board meeting, saying the town could increase last year’s $4.5 million budget by 1.64 percent without exceeding the spending cap.

The town sees more than a 2 percent increase in wages each year, and healthcare costs were going up 5 percent, the supervisor said.

In an interview following the town board meeting, Leggett said there would be a $27,600 increase in salaries and wages which would essentially take up the bulk of the allowable increase.

“That would pretty much take it without another penny in increase,” he said.

However, he said, built-in healthcare increases amount to $24,000. While the increases are limited to 2 percent or the rate of inflation, most areas of the budget expect to see 2 percent increases.

Leggett said budget increases have been hovering around 1 percent in recent years.

Last year’s budget increased 1.68 percent.

State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has announced local tax levies would be capped at 1.84 percent for the 2018 fiscal year.

As far as covering budget increases, other than raising taxes, Leggett said there are not a lot of options.

“We have to look for efficiencies wherever we can,” Leggett said. “At some point, you might have to consider reducing services.”

Leggett said one project, such as drilling new wells in Pottersville, including constructing a new well house, can put the town over budget.

The option is to bond the town’s portion of the $500,000 project over 20 years.

Leggett said the imitations on increasing the tax levy means it is difficult to put more money into a capital reserve fund.

For example, Leggett said, if the town knows it will have to replace a roof in 10 years, it can’t put aside $20,000 per year in a capital reserve fund to pay for the project, and the town is forced to bond rather than pay-as-you-go.