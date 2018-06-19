Chestertown doesn’t financially support VFW, American Legion representative says

× Expand Christopher South VFW Post 5513 (Chestertown) Commander Harry Brundage is shown addressing the Chester Town Board, to correct the perception that the town financially supports the VFW and American Legion Post 964. Brundage said there was some confusion over $300 the town board authorized to reimburse the veterans organizations for flags purchased for cemeteries in Chestertown.

CHESTERTOWN | The commander of Chestertown VFW Post 5513 appeared before the town board last week saying the town does not financially support local veterans service organizations, though the groups provide services to the town.

“The town gives us no money. We buy flags for the cemeteries and the town reimburses us,” said VFW Post Commander Harry Brundage, who is also a member of American Legion Post 964 in Chestertown.

Brundage said the town authorized $300 to be paid to the veterans group to pay for the flags.

The matter of supporting veterans organizations was also raised at last month’s board meeting, when the board entertained a request from the American Legion to waive tipping fees for construction debris.

American Legion Post 964 is planning to remodel the post hall to make it more handicap-accessible and to add insulation.

The veterans group has not been able to meet at post in the winter. The VFW has been meeting at Christ Church in Pottersville during the cold months.

A request was made for the town to waive the fees associated with dumping the debris from the remodeling and the Chester Town Board agreed to waive fees for five tons.

“You gave us five tons — the Town of Horicon said, ‘We’ll take it all,’” Brundage said. “I just want everyone to understand that money does not come to us from this town.”

WHAT DO THE VETERANS DO FOR THE TOWN?

At last month’s board meeting, while considering the request from the veterans to waive tipping fees, Councilman Mike Packer asked: “What do they do for the town?”

Brundage said last week the veterans groups organize parades scheduled for patriotic holidays. The veterans groups are also a liaison between the town and Warren County Veterans Services and they are notified by the county whenever a Chestertown veteran registers with the county.

Two members of the veterans organizations are certified to counsel veterans, and they build handicap ramps at homes of disabled veterans.

Brundage said the veterans pay to send students to the state American Legion Boys State, support local businesses during Chester Day and participate in Tri-Lakes Business Alliance events.

Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett apologized on behalf of the town for any offense given regarding its relationship with the VFW and American Legion.