Chestertown eyes state funds for Pottersville water project

CHESTERTOWN — The Town of Chestertown has submitted an application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for a $500,000 project to provide a new water delivery and treatment facility for Pottersville.

Supervisor Craig Leggett said the town is trying to get a 60/40 split on the project, with the state paying $300,000.

The remaining $200,000 would likely have to be in the form of a 20-year bond that would be paid by water customers in the district, Leggett told the Sun.

Leggett said after residents reported an inconsistent water supply, the town determined there was a problem with the water delivery system. In June, he said the town’s engineer provided four options, which ranged from $180,000 to $550,000. The higher figure was revised to $500,000, and includes the drilling of two new wells and a new water treatment building.

“Number one is an umbrella option. We will salvage what we can from the existing building,” Leggett said.

Additional options included replacing just one of the town’s wells and rebuilding the water treatment building. Ground water is treated with chlorine and soda ash before being distributed to the customers.

A third option, he said, was to rehabilitate the back-up well and move an adjoining property owner’s septic system.

“There needs to be distance between the well and any septic system,” Leggett said.

Under this option, the town would have to rehabilitate the existing building.

The final option the town had considered was to build a new well field next to the water tank on Landing Hill Road and rehabilitate the existing buildings.

Leggett said the town has the technology and financing options available to get the project completed.

“The state has made a lot of money available to find options for clean drinking water,” Leggett said. “We spend a lot of money protecting ourselves from ourselves, especially with drinking water. Ensuring the public’s safety costs a lot of money.”

RESOLVING OLD BUSINESS

Pottersville resident Patrick Powers asked Leggett last month to place a list of items on the agenda as “old business” to be checked off as they are resolved.