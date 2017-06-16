Chestertown Farmers Market produces five years of success

× Expand Photo provided The 2017 Chestertown Farmers Market runs every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., from June 14 to Sept. 20. The market offers a variety of fresh produce and other items, as well as entertainment and socialization.

CHESTERTOWN — Now in its fifth season, what started as an idea to develop some interest in coming to Chestertown has turned into an annual tradition.

Farmers Market Committee president Cindy Mead said a group of local business women, including herself, Dee Beckler, Mary Jane Dower, Angie Mead, Carol Monroe, Karen Burka, Barbara Thomas, and Randy and Patty Berg formed a committee for developing an event for Chestertown.

“We’re a group of business women on the committee – it’s been the same people – and we knew they had (farmers markets) in other towns,” Mead said.

Mead said she has seen the farmers market grown over the previous four seasons.

“Oh, yes. We did an average of 1,000 (visitors) through the gate between 10 (a.m.) and 2 (p.m.) on Wednesdays in July and August,” Mead said.

Mead said that is roughly double the attendance in the shoulder months of the farmers market season.

Mead said the committee has tried to keep true to the farmers market concept, offering about 80 percent food products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, herbs, fish and meat. She said only about 20 percent are other items, including handmade soaps and woodworking equipment.

“We have everything, and we have some very big vendors, plus entertainment by local musicians like Richie Ortiz,” she said (see music schedule below).

Mead said the farmers market brings people into downtown Chestertown, where they shop at local stores, and perhaps eat lunch at local restaurants. Mead said, besides the economic benefit for local businesses, she believes the farmers market provides a service to the community, offering a venue where they can purchase fresh produce, meats and fish.

“It’s also been a bit of a social gathering,” Mead said, adding that people gather for a couple of hours, visiting with neighbors, and enjoying food and entertainment. She said the farmers market is equally popular with visitors and summer residents, which accounts for the higher number of visitors during the peak season months.

LIVE SCHEDULE

June 14 – Mother Judge; June 21 – Tom Brady & Tona Cocca are “TnT”; June 28 – Mark Rabin; July 5 – George Parrott; July 12 – Gordon Munding; July 19 – Tom Brady & Tona Cocca as “TnT”; July 26 – Curtis Becraft; Aug. 2 – Kayla Rae; Aug. 9 – Gene Maiorana; Aug. 16 – Mother Judge; Aug. 23 – Dylan Joseph; Aug. 30 – Jeff Lemelson & Dalton Wilson; Sept. 6 – Chuck Kelsey; Sept. 13 – Rich Ortiz; and Sept. 20 – Mark Rabin.