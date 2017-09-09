Chestertown garage sale slated for Sept. 30

× Expand JJAVA - stock.adobe.com

CHESTERTOWN | According to the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, there are two ways township residents will be able to participate in the Chestertown Townwide Garage Sale: bring it into town, or let the town come to you.

The Townwide Garage Sale in Chestertown is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will coincide with first day of the “World’s Largest Garage Sale” in Warrensburg.

North Warren Chamber of Commerce President Lynn Engelmann said the chamber will be organizing available spaces along Route 8, in front of the municipal center and along Main Street in Chestertown.

Engelmann said for people who want to have a garage/yard sale at their home, they can have their location listed on a map that will be available at the chamber office and various other locations.

“We are taking names and numbers and indicating where things are. (Sellers) can contact us here at the chamber. And there is no fee,” she said.

Although it is not an annual event, Engelmann said this is not the first townwide garage sale held in Chestertown:

“Garage sales seem to be a very popular event or activity.”

The chamber chose the Sept. 30 event because it coincides with Warrensburg’s big garage sale, she said.

“The Northway can get crowded, and some people know you can get to Warrensburg through Route 9, so we are trying to get their overflow.”

Asked about this being an appropriate time of the year for garage sales, Engelmann said typically people do better selling more seasonal items for the season they are going into, but there are exceptions to every rule.

“If there is a good sale price on a wake board or something, that might work. I heard EZ Marine is thinking about bringing a boat over,” she said.

For more information, contact Debra Eves or Lynn Engelmann at the North Warren Chamber of Commerce at 518-474-2722.

GREAT BRANT LAKE DUCK RACE

Englemann said another upcoming event, sponsored by the Horicon Ladies Auxiliary and the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, is the Great Brant Lake Duck Race on Saturday, Oct. 7 beginning at the “quack of noon,” at Mill Pond.

Tickets can be purchased for “a buck a duck” at the Crossroads, EZ Marine, the Horicon Museum and at Wednesday Night Bingo at the Horicon Firehouse. Prizes will be given for first, second, and third place winners. Be there to cheer on your own personal duck.

A free pancake breakfast will be offered at the firehouse from 9-11 a.m.

Free pumpkin painting at the Horicon Community Center, sponsored by Friends of the Horicon Library, is at 1 p.m.