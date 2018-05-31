Chestertown meal site seeking delivery drivers

× Expand Christopher South The Chestertown Meal Site could use volunteer drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors, Monday through Friday. The site prepares and delivers meals to about 40 individuals between Chestertown, Pottersville and Brant Lake.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chestertown Meal Site is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver meals to senior citizens in the Chestertown area, said Linda Lewis, the meal site’s manager.

Lewis said she generally has about a dozen drivers, or three per day.

A temporary replacement for the summer is needed, she said.

The meal site, which is part of the Warren/Hamilton County Office for the Aging Nutrition Program, is responsible for delivering about 40 meals per day between Chestertown, Pottersville and Brant Lake.

Drivers are essential to the program because home-delivered meals are 92 percent of the Chestertown Meal Site’s operations. By contrast, 65 percent of meals at the Johnsburg Meal Site are delivered.

Drivers are needed Monday through Friday between about 9:30 to 11 a.m., but the time is flexible. While drivers are volunteers, they will be reimbursed 54 cents per mile through the Office for the Aging.

Lewis said there is more to being a meal site driver than simply dropping off food to clients once a day.

Like the “congregate” meals, where people come into the meal site, there is a social component to home-delivered meals.

For many, the driver might be the only person the homebound seniors sees each day.

Along with the social factor of the visit, there is an added safety component. Lewis said about three weeks ago a meal delivery driver called an ambulance for a stroke victim.

Another driver found a senior lying on the floor and called the meal site, which maintains a list of emergency contact phone numbers.

Lewis, who has been working at the Chestertown Meal Site for 13 years, said Supervisor Craig Leggett, who has recently been trying to strengthen the program.

“It’s a wonderful resource here,” Leggett said. “There is a great product, a great kitchen, staff, plenty of seating, parking is easy, as is access to the building.”

The Chestertown Meal Site is located on the first floor of Chester Town Hall and is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Seniors who are mobile have the option of coming into the meal site.

The suggested, voluntary contribution is $3 for individuals ages 60 and over.

Call 518-494-3119 for more information.