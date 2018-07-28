Chestertown memorial project might still get grant money

× Expand The veterans memorial in front of Chester Town Hall will provide some of the value necessary for recouping expenses through grant funding. The Warren County Office of Planning is trying to consolidate unused funding from various grants to come up with a larger amount to provide the Town of Chester.

CHESTERTOWN | The Town of Chester could be in line to get grant money related to the veterans memorial built in 2012 as a result of grant money being left over from other projects.

Warren County Director of Planning Wayne LaMothe said he has been working with the Town of Chester to get documents together to help reimburse the town for work done on the project.

LaMothe said, when the monument was being constructed, his office had some incomplete information it didn’t think it would need.

Now, as LaMothe’s office is trying to close out its grant program he has been finding leftover grant money in various accounts that would have value to town.

He has been talking to Chestertown Superintendent Craig Leggett and Superintendent of Highways Jason Monroe in an effort to locate information to validate the town’s time and effort to put in the memorial.

“If it all pans out we can reimburse the town a considerable amount of money,” LaMothe said.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5513 and American Legion Post 964 were able to raise $88,000 for the construction of the monument, mainly due to the efforts of World War II veteran Harry Bollback.

LaMothe said he would like to use the value of the monument and improvements to the front of Chester Town Hall as matching funds required under the state Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. The funds were awarded in 2011.

LaMothe said while the veterans raised money for the memorial project, the town used equipment and manpower fro the project, and that is what he is trying to recoup.

“It would be reimbursing the town for the time they put into it,” LaMothe said. “We hope to process a check for the town in the not too distant future, and it will hopefully be a substantial amount.”

VFW Post 5513 Commander Harry Brundage said he is glad to hear the town would be getting grant money as a result of the memorial project, but he would like the money to be earmarked for maintaining the monument and cemeteries where veterans area buried, rather than simply be mingled into the general fund.

“I have a feeling the town would just put it in the general fund, and we don’t want that,” Brundage said.

Leggett said the money would go into the general fund, as per protocol.

As a windfall amount that came to the town due to a beautification project, he believes the town could earmark the money and set it aside as a match for future grants. That would have to be done with the approval of Chester Town Board, he said, but was optimistic about the matter.

“I’m sure the town board would be amenable,” he said.

TOWN, VETS DON'T SEE EYE-TO-EYE

The local veterans organizations and the Town of Chester don’t see eye-to-eye regarding what constitutes funding by the town to the VFW and American Legion.

As reported in The Sun on July 14, Brundage said, despite claims that the town gives the VFW $1,000, the town gives no money to the veterans organizations. He said the town did reimburse veterans $300 it spend on flags for cemeteries.

Leggett said he did not feel it would be appropriate for him to correct Brundage at the meeting, but later supplied information showing the town budget has a line item for “Veterans Services - Contractual.”

The 2018 budget shows a separate line for $300 each for the VFW and American Legion.

“This is for them to spend as they see fit,” Leggett said in an email. “This is separate and apart from the $300 the town reimburses the VFW/American Legion for the cemetery headstone flags each year.”

Brundage does not see the $300 fro flags as a gift.

“They are reimbursing us for money we spent,” he said.

Leggett said the town does not write a check for the $300 appropriated for community services, but will do so if the organization submits a voucher, which it may do as early as Jan. 1.

Brundage said he doesn’t believe the VFW has ever submitted a voucher for the $300 and it is unlikely they would.