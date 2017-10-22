Chestertown quarry, asphalt plant helps keep roads in good shape

× Expand A sign for Peckham Industries sits outside the entrance on Rt. 9 in Chestertown. Peckham is a source for granite products, from fine, sand-like material to large boulders. It is also an asphalt plant. An open house was held Oct. 11 to show off its new asphalt mixing process.

CHESTERTOWN | During the summer, road crews were busy repaving many of the roads in the North Country area.

Some of the material they were using could have been produced right in Chestertown at Peckham Industries, Inc.

Plant manager Kent Barton said Peckham Industries, Inc., is both a rock quarry, producing everything from fine products (stone dust) to large boulders used in landscaping. It is also an asphalt plant that produced road surfacing materials used for roadways.

“We sell a lot of aggregate (stone),” Barton said. “We sell to towns and commercial customers, but anyone with a truck can come in here and buy stone.”

He said the black top is mostly sold to municipalities or contractors.

Peckham Industries held an open house last week to show off some renovations that were made to the asphalt plant.

“We wanted to open it up to the public, people we work with, and others to let them see what we do,” Barton said.

Peckham had installed a new drum plant, or asphalt plant, which mixes a drum of asphalt rather than a batch, meaning smaller quantities.

“It actually has fewer moving parts and is more efficient,” he said.

× Expand Asphalt plant operator Leighton Beadnell works overseeing trucks filling up with loads of asphalt at Peckham Industries in Chestertown.

Leighton Beadnell, working in the operation room at the plant, said the crushed stone is put in a dry drum and heated to between 500 and 600 degrees Fahrenheit to remove moisture.

He said they might use recycled asphalt, also called millings or rapp. Barton said the plant uses recycled asphalt to save on cost, but there is no loss in quality.

“It’s not a waste product,” he said. “Sometimes we come to an agreement with towns to take their millings and pay them for it. Around New York City they just give it away.”

The rapp or stones are them mixed with a liquid asphalt in a drum and transferred to silos, from which it is loaded into trucks.

Joe Stevenson, another plant operator, said the asphalt contains a liquid polymer, which he said is a kind of rubber, adding elasticity to the asphalt. He said the asphalt is tested in the plants laboratory to make sure it meets state specifications, for example.