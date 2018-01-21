Chestertown raises some disposal fees to cover costs

× Expand File photo After Feb. 1, it will cost a little more to dispose of items, other than household garbage, at the Chestertown Transfer Station. The town board raised disposal fees for items such as mattresses, furniture, appliances and tires effective Feb. 1. Clean-up cards, which had been free, will now cost $5 for $50 worth of disposal privileges.

CHESTERTOWN | The Chester Town Board followed up discussion last month regarding raising fees on items taken to the town’s transfer station by raising fees for some items, effective Feb. 1.

The changes were authorized at the Jan. 9 town board meeting, when the board also agreed to charge $5 for the previously free clean-up cards. Clean-up cards are limited to one per property.

The cost for disposing of household garbage will not change.

At the Dec. 12 town board meeting, Councilman Michael Packer said the clean-up cards would likely cost the town $85,000 in 2018.

At the time, the board considered charging $25 for a punch card valued at $50. The clean-up cards are intended to give residents a break on the cost of disposing items such as mattresses, furniture, appliances, or tires - items property owners might want to get rid of during spring cleaning.

In December, some residents said charging for the previously free card would take away an incentive to take items to the transfer station. Although the board decided to charge only $5 for the clean-up cards, residents voiced similar objections, saying charging would only encourage people to thrown junk along the roadways.

Supervisor Craig Leggett said some people are not cleaning up their properties with the free card, so not charging was not an incentive. Pottersville resident Mary Clark suggested having the zoning administrator issue an order to clean up.

“You’ve got junk all over Pottersville. Make people take their junk over there (to the transfer station) and make some money for the town,” she said.

Clark questioned what the code enforcement officer was doing regarding properties where junk is being stored. Pottersville resident Patrick Powers said nothing is being done about his neighbor, who has various unregistered vehicles on his property.

Packer said he compared the disposal fees charged by neighboring communities, and could find no pattern.

“Everyone has a different rate. These are averages,” he said of the new rates.

Leggett said Warren County would supply a trailer to collect and haul away tires. He said the 900-tire capacity trailers would cost the town $1,700 per load.