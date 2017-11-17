Chestertown tax rate increase cut in half

× Expand The Chester Town Board appeared to be satisfied Nov. 8 with a 10 cent increase on the municipal tax rate, which is half of the increase proposed earlier this month. Supervisor Craig Leggett said the budget is tight and was concerned about making further cuts.

CHESTERTOWN | After discussing the pros and cons of supporting the North Warren EMS at a Nov. 8 budget meeting, supervisor Craig Leggett suggested cutting the $40,000 increase in half.

The result was a reduction in the proposed 20 cent tax rate increase, lowering it to a 10 cent tax increase.

The Chester Town Board began a public hearing on the budget on Nov. 1 when Leggett proposed an approximately $4.1 million municipal budget with a municipal tax rate of $1.68 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $1.48 in 2017.

The proposed budget was about $132,000 over the spending cap. On Nov. 8, Leggett began the meeting with a $4.1 million budget, but with a 13 cent tax rate increase, reducing the rate to $1.61.

By the meeting’s end, the tax rate had been reduced to $1.58 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the spending cap would be exceed by only $20,256.

The reduction came as the town board and members of the public engaged in discussion of the town’s contribution to North Warren EMS.

As originally proposed, the town was going to spend an additional $40,000 to support EMS services, bringing the total contribution from about $75,000 to $115,000.

The board agreed to reduce the additional contribution from $40,000 to $20,000, saying the EMS squad should accept the school’s offer to plow the EMS parking lot.

Leggett said the budget was tight last year, and wondered how fiscally wise it would be to cut the budget more.

Councilman Mike Packer said he would support a budget that exceeded the cap, but he would want to see cuts throughout the year.

The town, he said, needed to control spending, such as more closely monitoring departmental credit card use, as was mentioned in a state audit earlier this year.

“They were using credit cards to buy things that were not needed,” Packer said.

The board also discussed making changes at the transfer station, which brings in $100,000 in revenue, but costs the town $200,000 to operate. The town board will probably discuss charging for services, such as charging a small fee for using the Glendale Road boat launch, and perhaps charging for skiing at Dynamite Hill.