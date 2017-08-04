Chestertown Volunteer Fire Co. dinged in state audit

WARRENSBURG — The president of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company said the board of directors has made a number of changes since the Office of the New York State Comptroller (OSC) audited its 2015-2016 records.

Chestertown Volunteer Fire Company president Bob Swan said the company has already taken steps to improve its financial record keeping, including buying a new laptop computer and financial software.

“We made corrections last year, even in August. We started new procedures to handle cash and checks, installed a safe, recording payments in and out,” he said.

The state released the audit in June.

Swan said the fire company’s laptop crashed and the last treasurer wasn’t using accounting software, but was recording transactions in a Word document.

Since the audit, the fire company has purchased a new laptop and spent $300 on accounting software. He said the current treasurer, Jim McDermott, is familiar with the software and uses it in his own business.

“Jim’s doing a tremendous job, and the new software makes his job easier,” Swan said.

Swan said the fire company showed the OSC auditors at the exit meeting what they were doing to improve financial record keeping, including changing the company’s bylaws.

“They said it was fine,” he said.

Swan, a former police investigator, said he is familiar with audits. He served on the board of fire commissioners for 25 years, and has been a volunteer fire company member for 47 years.

The fire company board set up a finance committee three years ago, and the board is now having them sit with the treasurer once a month and go over the books.

The OSC audit showed company revenues as $47,532 and expenditures totaled $39,209 for Aug. 1, 2105 to Aug. 31, 2016.

The audit report listed five key findings in its June 16 audit report:

Accurate financial records and reports not maintained.

Bank reconciliations were not prepared.

Crucial financial reports were inaccurate or not prepared and submitted to the board or OSC.

Inadequate internal controls over the collections and disbursements.

Not all checks signed by both the president and treasurer.

The OSC made the following recommendations:

Maintain and report accurate, complete and up-to-date accounting records.

Monthly bank reconciliations for all bank accounts.

Provide accurate monthly/annual reports to the board and file reports with OSC in a timely manner.

Establish written policies and procedures and improve internal controls over collections and disbursements.

Have all checks are signed by the fire company president and treasurer prior to payment.