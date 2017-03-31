Chick-fil-A development stalled

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The developers of the planned Chick-fil-A restaurant in Plattsburgh will work with Consumer Square to determine how possible changes in traffic patterns will affect the busy shopping plaza.

PLATTSBURGH — The proposed Chick-fil-A development project hit a roadblock last week when the Plattsburgh Planning Board decided to give the developer more time to address traffic concerns.

The planning board ruled the application for the proposed 4,730-square-foot restaurant incomplete after receiving a letter of complaint from Benderson Development, the company that owns Consumer Square.

P.F. Development CEO and Real Estate Broker Neil Fesette said the complaint is centered on how a possible change in traffic patterns would affect ingress and egress for Consumer Square, the plaza directly across from the planned project site.

Benderson Development did not respond to several phone calls seeking to determine their next steps and how they would work with Fesette on addressing their concerns.

Fesette said he planned on speaking with Benderson on Wednesday, after this story went to print.

“I’m hopeful that we will be able to have a meeting of the minds, so to speak, and lay the plans out so they’ll accept them,” said Fesette.

He added: “Our development will bring more traffic to their site. And retailers want more traffic. We hope this will be a benefit to the Benderson owners. We hope that our development will help them.”

Tenants at Consumer Square include Walmart, Sam’s Club, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Staples, PetSmart, Michael’s, Panera Bread, Buffalo Wild Wings, GNC and Carter’s, among others.

“There’s a lot of planning and jockeying back and forth to get the development arranged so it is acceptable to zoning, acceptable to the municipality,” said Fesette.

TRAFFIC CHANGES

The project, announced by Fesette earlier this month and confirmed by Chick-fil-A headquarters, would require the state Department of Transportation to approve changes in traffic patterns.

But those documents were not submitted in time ahead of the meeting, said Plattsburgh Planning Board Senior Planner Trevor Cole.

Furthermore, the planning board and the developer were unclear on who actually owned the traffic signal, adding an additional layer of uncertainty to greenlighting the project.

The planning board, according to Cole, is under the impression that the DOT owns the traffic light. But Fesette says that Benderson Development owns the light, operating it with a permit from the DOT.

The planning board resolved to give P.F. Development more time to address the concerns, and ruled the applications to merge a cluster of four parcels and commence construction incomplete.

Cole said he expected the traffic delays will impact Chick-fil-A more than Consumer Square.

“The level of service delay to Consumer Square will be minimal,” Cole said.

Fesette echoed those sentiments.

“The argument they made is that traffic that accesses their site will be slowed down or interrupted and effect customer’s ability to get into their site,” Fesette said. “There’s a fair argument there, but it will be a very minimal impact.”

Fesette continued: “My goal is to develop responsibly. The last thing we want to do is be a hindrance to the surrounding businesses.”

The next planning board meeting is scheduled for April 18.

Chick-fil-A confirmed earlier this month Plattsburgh would be the site of a new restaurant, one of just a handful in upstate NY.

Early plans site include a new access road leading to the Consumer Square intersection, and the driveway currently leading to the Holiday Inn will likely close if the project is approved.

The chain is famous for its breaded chicken sandwich served on buttered buns, and has more than 2,000 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C., according to their website.