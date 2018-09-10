Chick-fil-A readies for opening

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The long-awaited Plattsburgh Chick-fil-A is slated to open next month.

PLATTSBURGH | The long-awaited Plattsburgh Chick-fil-A is on the verge of opening its doors.

The opening date for the new Route 3 location of the Atlanta-based fast-food chain is slated for 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, franchise owner Michael King said.

“We are so grateful for the warm reception and excited anticipation for our Plattsburgh Chick-fil-A and are thrilled to confirm our grand opening date,” King said in a statement. “My team members and I can’t wait to open the doors and welcome our friends and neighbors with freshly prepared menu items and warm hospitality as they become like family to us.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Plattsburgh location was held in May, and construction has been fast-moving all summer.

FREE CHICKEN FOR A YEAR?

As part of the opening of the new location, the restaurant will hold a “First 100 Campout” event, with a chance to win a year of free Chick-fil-A.

Launched in October 2003, the First 100 Campout invites residents to try to be among the first 100 people in the door of the fast food joint on grand opening day.

From the very beginning, the celebration has attracted campers out in all kinds of weather to secure their spots as early as 24 hours before the opening, according to a news release from the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A will provide entertainment, restroom access, security and food during the wait.

Registration will begin at 6 a.m. on Oct. 3 at the new restaurant.

The event is open to guests living near the restaurant with a list of eligible zip codes and complete rules at thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/news/future-openings.

ROAD TO OPENING

With the location’s opening — one of four new Chick-fil-A’s expected to open in New York by the end of the year — the intersection at Consumer Square has been altered to accommodate the restaurant’s new shared entry road with the Holiday Inn. Another nearby roadway, next to Five Guys, is expected to close permanently.

The new Chick-fil-A will boast two drive-thru lanes and an in-restaurant play area for kids, complete with a slide and other interactive features.

“Our interactive play areas for children are pretty common for most of our stand-alone locations,” said King. “We are excited to bring this great experience for children and their parents to our Plattsburgh restaurant.”

Open interviews to fill the restaurant’s projected 90 full- and part-time jobs are being conducted in four sessions; Sept. 11, Sept. 14, Sept. 18 and Sept. 21, 4-6 p.m.

Every person hired — beyond having every Sunday off — will be eligible for a scholarship through the company, which allocates $4.9 million every year for employees, according to a news release.

Scholarships range from $2,500 to $25,000 and are based on leadership, community involvement and academic achievement.

Over the years, Chick-fil-A — which employs more than 75,000 people through corporate positions and franchised locations — has awarded almost $38 million to help its team members pay for college.

Signature menu items include hand-breaded, pressure-cooked, boneless chicken breast sandwiches, waffle potato fries and hand-spun milkshakes.

Chick-fil-A boasts more than 2,320 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

The franchise reported over $9 billion in revenue in 2017.