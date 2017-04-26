Chick-fil-A receives early approval

× Chick-fil-A received preliminary approval from the town of Plattsburgh Planning Board last week. The new restaurant will now be allowed to build their new location on Route 9, across from Consumer Square; but will not be allowed to open its doors until the new driveway connecting to Route 9 and Consumer Square receives the go-ahead from the state Department of Transportation and Benderson Development, the owner of the traffic signal. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Chick-fil-A received preliminary planning board approval last week.

The new restaurant will now be allowed to build their new location on Route 3, across from Consumer Square.

But the venue will not be allowed to open its doors before the new driveway connecting to Route 3 and Consumer Square receives the go-ahead from the state Department of Transportation and Benderson Development, the owner of the traffic signal.

The decision comes after the planning board last month ruled the application for the proposed restaurant incomplete after receiving a letter of complaint from Benderson Development, the company that owns Consumer Square, which is located directly across from the planned project site.

P.F. Development CEO and Real Estate Broker Neil Fesette said the complaint was centered on how a possible change in traffic patterns would affect ingress and egress for Consumer Square.

RMS Project Engineer Aaron Ovios said P.F. Development spoke with Benderson Development last month and hashed out an understanding, noting that a recent traffic study revealed that the worst-case scenario impact on the intersection would result in a 14 second delay for drivers.

“Through the traffic study we found that there would be approximately 371 new daytime trips and 149 new nighttime trips to the intersection,” said Ovios.

Officials have called the intersection “the busiest in Clinton County.”

Improvements to the signalized crosswalk at the Consumer Square intersection are also being looked at by developers to improve pedestrian safety, according to Ovios.

Chick-fil-A confirmed earlier this year Plattsburgh would be the site of a new restaurant, one of just a handful in upstate NY.

The chain is famous for its breaded chicken sandwich served on buttered buns, and has more than 2,000 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C., according to their website.