Chick-fil-A to open Plattsburgh location

PLATTSBURGH — The region is about to eat more chicken.

Chick-fil-A is opening a location in Plattsburgh.

"We can confirm at this time that we are pursuing a location in the Plattsburgh community, yet do not have details on timing," said Jackie Jags, a Chick-fil-A senior public relations consultant.

"We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service."

The location will be directly across from the Holiday Inn on Route 3.

Town of Plattsburgh Senior Planner Trevor Cole told the Sun initial plans for the site include a new access road, and the driveway currently leading to the Holiday Inn will close if the project is approved.

The restaurant will likely require changes to the traffic intersection across from Consumer Square.

"Very likely there will be some traffic signal changes, because they will be incorporating a new driveway that will enter from that intersection," said Cole.

The location also calls for a double-lane drive-thru.

Cole said that the property is split into two sections, east and west, with the east coming under Chick-fil-A ownership and the west split between three parcels under different ownership.

The project is awaiting approval from the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board.

The state Department of Transportation will also need to sign off because the project requires changes to the traffic intersection will rely on access to a state-owned road.

"Some of it is still in the process phase," Cole said. "It hasn't received final approval yet."

Real estate developer Neil Fesette was not immediately available for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Reaction on social media was mostly positive.

"Hallelujah, it's true!" one wrote on Facebook. "Chick-Fil-A is coming to the 'burgh!"

However, others said they were concerned about possible traffic problems on the already congested thoroughfare.

"So another drive-thru, and a double lane no less," another wrote. "Just what we need. Another fast food restaurant. And that intersection isn't a nightmare enough.”

The popular Atlanta-based chain has made New York City, where it has opened several locations in recent months, the epicenter of its expansion efforts in the state.

The Plattsburgh location would be just one of a handful locations in upstate New York, joining a planned location in Greece in western New York.

The chain is famous for its breaded chicken sandwich served on buttered buns, and has more than 2,000 restaurants in 46 states and Washington, D.C., according to their website.

— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting