Chicken highlights free dinner

TICONDEROGA | As spring approaches, it’s time for some oven-fried chicken at the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

Dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 4.

The dinner menu will be oven-fried chicken, potatoes and vegetables. Homemade rice pudding and beverages will also be offered.

Everyone is welcome, co-organizer Joan Viault said, and reservations are not necessary.

“The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and it’s self- supporting,” she said. “All are welcome to attend the free dinners held each month. There’s always plenty of good food, conversation and laughter enjoyed by all.”

She said while there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga, For more information about the free dinners or the church, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com.