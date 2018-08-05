Chiefs named co-grand marshals

PORT HENRY | This spring a fire destroyed one of Port Henry’s historic, downtown commercial buildings.

But it could have been a lot worse.

Without the heroic efforts of firefighters, the blaze easily could have consumed the entire block, which would have been devastating to the future of the downtown.

With that in mind, the Moriah Chamber of Commerce has named the town’s three district fire chiefs — Adam Wright, Jim Hughes and Brian Glebus — as grand marshals in its annual Labor Day Parade.

Events coordinator Catherine Sprague said it wasn’t the chamber’s decision alone. The organization solicits nominations from the public, which also wanted to honor the firefighters.

“Most of the calls we got in here were for the chiefs,” Sprague said. “The community picked them, it wasn’t just the chamber.”

In a town that largely owes its existence to the workers in the old iron mines through much of the past century, Labor Day has a rich tradition, and this will the 129th annual Labor Day celebration. Dating back to the 1800s, the town skipped a parade only once in the late 1990s, Sprague said.

Along with floats, the parade will have bands, antique cars, fire trucks and community groups. The parade is still open to those who want to enter a float. Those interested in participating should contact the chamber at 518-250-1050.

The schedule for the Labor Day weekend is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 1

11 a.m. — Annual Port Henry Regatta at the Port Henry Marina.

4 p.m. — Mutton Hollow Parade.

7 p.m. — Music at Port Henry Beach.

Dusk — Fireworks from Port Henry Pier and Parade of Lights by the Van Slooten Harbour Marina.

Sunday, Sept. 2

9 a.m. — Moriah Labor Day Dash, a 3.7 mile run starting and ending at the Moriah Town Hall.

11 a.m. — Kids games on Church Street (which will be closed to traffic); Penelope the Clown sponsored by Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union; Inflatable Slide; craft and food vendors.

1 p.m. — Parade on Broad and Main streets in Port Henry with floats, fire trucks, bands and more.

Post parade — Norwood Firemen’s Brass Band.

1 p.m. — Van Slooten Regatta.