Children’s author pens new book

× Children’s book author Shaundra Bartlett Lerman holds a copy of her new hardcover, “It’s the Spirit of Christmas, Peaches,” while at the Hot Biscuit Diner in Ticonderoga. The tome features the further adventures of a little squirrel named Peaches. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Author Shaundra Bartlett Lerman’s beloved little squirrel, Peaches, is looking forward to Christmas.

The happy young woodland creature stars in “It’s the Spirit of Christmas, Peaches,” a sequel to “Peaches Bakes a Pie.”

Lerman, a Ticonderoga native, said she lets her characters write themselves.

“I get the inspiration and write the story,” she said. “I make notes. But I don’t really plot it out in advance.”

She’s in the process of writing a third Peaches story now, that will be out next year.

The Christmas story just released adds a new character, Nutmeg, a baby mouse, to Peaches’ world in Bartlettberry Briar.

“Nutmeg is an integral part of the plot,” Lerman said. “The theme of this one is kindness, the right thing to do toward your fellow man.

“It’s a Christmas story, but no matter what religion you believe in, there’s something for everyone in the book.”

Also an artist, she illustrates the books by hand, in watercolor.

“I do everything, cover to cover, design, writing, illustration,” she said.

Her home in the country, with its two white birch trees on the front lawn, gave her ideas, Lerman said.

“That’s when Bartlettberry Briar began to seriously take shape,” she said. “The birch trees were the inspiration, followed by a particularly large squirrel who stops by.”

She has a new publisher for this volume, Saratoga Springs Publishing, and the book is available at the Hancock House and from Amazon.com.

Lerman will do a reading and signing at the Black Watch Memorial Library in Ticonderoga at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. She’ll also be doing “A Very Merry Peaches” presentation at the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

“My hope for this book is it’ll become a family tradition, something to pull out and read on Christmas eve,” she said. “It’s not just for kids, but for everyone.”