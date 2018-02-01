Children’s Games bring local educators together

× Members of the International Children’s Games meet with Adirondack educators to discuss ways to bring a regional learning program to the 2019 ICG Winter event to be held in Lake Placid. Photo by Keith Lobdell

LAKE PLACID | Schroon Lake Superintendent Stephen Gratto watched on as Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall signed the paperwork to make the Olympic village the 2019 home of the International Children’s Olympic Games.

Gratto had heard these games were hopefully coming to town, and now that the ink was dry, he wanted to find out how could get his school district involved.

The International Children’s Winter Games would welcome between 800 and 1,000 youth between the ages of 12-15 from 60 cities worldwide to Lake Placid for a week of competition and commodore, something local educators would love to add to their classrooms.

“I’m a fan of international education,” Gratto said. “I would love to find a way to get these international athletes to visit Schroon Lake Central and have some of our kids participate in the event.”

Gratto was not alone in that desire, as administrators and teachers from several Adirondack districts met together with the International Children’s Games Committee to discuss a multi-cultural education aspect to go along with the games.

“This will be a really unique piece,” said ICG President Torsten Rasch. “It will give youth from around the world to experience this event together.”

“We are really pleased to work on this part of the games,” said Randall. “Lake Placid has always been a place where people from all over the world come together in a spirit of competition and cooperation. They get to go after medals, but they also learn about their world and about kids their age from other places.”

“We have been fortunate to have students who have been able to have those international experiences, but it has been on a very small scale,” said Lake Placid Superintendent Roger Catania. “Now, with the International Children’s Games, we can bring these kinds of experiences to the general student body. I am really excited for the opportunity our students will have to interact with students from around the globe.”

Newcomb educator Debbie Damasevitz, who coordinates the international program at the small Adirondack school, said the games would be a chance to bring small schools together throughout the region to share in the experiences a multi-national event like this could bring.