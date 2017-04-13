Children’s show coming to Ti

× Expand Photo provided The Swing Peepers will perform at the Ticonderoga Town Armory on April 29.

TICONDEROGA – To support Silver Bay Health Day, the Ticonderoga Festival Guild will host a Swing Peepers performance.

On Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. the Swing Peepers will bring “Funky Farms and Wild Food” to the Ticonderoga Town Armory Children’s Center at 123 Champlain Ave. in Ticonderoga.

“This lively, funny concert is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild,” guild Executive Director Judy Walker said. “The program is interactive and is filled with silly songs about food, farming, fertilizer, picking wild edibles, and sanitary (or not) practices. It’s a great way to learn about farms and food while tapping feet, dancing, singing and laughing.”

This is a repeat engagement for the group.

“The Swing Peepers, a Vermont-based duo, entertained our Arts Trek audience in August 2016 and were truly hilarious; great entertainment for the children and adults,” Walker said. “We thought their Funky Farms and Wild Food concert would be a terrific addition to Silver Bay’s Health Day. The staff of Silver Bay agreed and selected Swing Peepers from a list of potential performers.”

This concert is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.