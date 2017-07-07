Chilson Chicken BBQ upcoming

× Expand Photo provided

CHILSON – Gifts to Chilson Volunteer Fire Department from two donors are funding improvements to the department’s Chilson Community Center, and they’re scheduled to be completed in time for the annual Chilson Chicken BBQ on July 15. A new well to supply potable water to the community center and the fire station is being drilled, and a permanent pavilion is being built to host special events like the cookout. Setting pillars for the pavilion are contractor Don Paige, left, and his son, Anthony. Advance tickets are available by calling 518 585-9133.