Chilson Fire Department marks RecruitNY

× Expand Photo provided Famed Chilson apple-pancake chef Larry Lauman is also a long-time Chilson Volunteer Fire Department board member and firefighter. He will be flipping pancakes for the department’s free breakfast on April 21.

CHILSON | Chilson Volunteer Fire Department will promote RecruitNY this year with a free pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Chilson Community House at 60 Putts Pond Road.

Larry Lauman’s famous apple pancakes, with sides of bacon and sausage, and plenty of coffee will be served, said Fire Board Chair James Davis.

Breakfast is free to all Chilson and Ticonderoga residents, although donations are gratefully accepted.

The free pancake breakfast will be the debut meal cooked in the newly remodeled Chilson Community House kitchen.

Davis said an anonymous donor provided the money for the fire department to expand and modernize the kitchen with new cabinetry, surfaces and windows. The remodel was done by contractor Don Paige and his son, Anthony, who also serves as a Chilson volunteer firefighter.

RecruitNY is a major initiative of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York intended to generate interest and appreciation for what members of the fire service do on a regular basis, and to give the public opportunities to speak with active volunteers who can discuss what being a member of the fire service entails.

Like most volunteer fire departments, the Chilson department needs to continually recruit volunteers to provide fire protection, motor vehicle accident extrications and other emergency and rescue services for residents and visitors, Davis said.

Volunteers are needed not only to become first responders but also to help behind the scenes with all the support functions that make a fire department work for its community, Davis said.

“Our department’s behind-the-scenes volunteers are a happy, welcoming group of neighbors who have become good friends over the years,” said Davis. “And we’re always glad when new and returning members join in to share the work and the good times. So stop by, enjoy a hearty breakfast, and learn about all the ways that you can help.”