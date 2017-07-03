Chilson Fire Department readies barbecue dinner

Annual dinner slated for July 15

by

CHILSON – Live entertainment and celebrated barbecue chicken are lined up for this year’s annual Chilson Volunteer Fire Department Chicken Barbecue on Saturday, July 15.

The event is from noon until 5 p.m. at the fire department’s Chilson Community Center at 60 Putts Pond Road.

“The famous Chilson Barbecue Chicken Dinner with all the trimmings will be served starting at 2 p.m. and cost just $12,” the department’s Stephen Phelps said. “There will be entertainment all day by local musicians, and of course, exciting raffles for valuable prizes.”

Dinner tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on the day of the event, or can be purchased on any Tuesday evening at the firehouse, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For information on advance dinner ticket sales, see any member of the department, send an email to ChilsonVFD@gmail.com, or call 518 585-9133.

“For the first time this year, we’re inviting local vendors and exhibitors of non-food items – retailers of products and services, crafters, artisans, healthcare and public service organizations to join us and our more than 200 guests for an afternoon of community fun,” Phelps said. “Get tickets early; last year’s barbecue was a sellout, and this year’s event promises to be even better.”

Interested vendors can call (518) 503-5067 for details. The date of the event is a change from previous stories.

Read content by town
