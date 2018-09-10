Chilson Founders Association unveils new calendars

CHILSON | The Chilson Founders Association has put together a new calendar for 2019 and it is a pictorial history of 13 early Chilson homesteads of the past. Some are still there, but many are not.

Calendars will be available for sale at the annual Founder’s Pig Roast on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Chilson Community House. The event opens at 1 p.m. and serving begins at 2 p.m.

Each homestead has a generational history as well as other interesting data about the family. Members of the association have searched diligently to make sure that the information is factual and timely for budding genealogists.

Homesteads in the calendar include: Simeon Phillips, George F. Smith, Fredrick Bright, Alexander Stowell, Frederick Hunsdon, James Moody/Moore, Allen Hall, Dyer Sharp, Joseph Osier, Orville Phillips, Charles Chillson and Clarissa Moore Sharp (cover).

The 2018 historic calendar offered at last year’s pig roast will be available. Last year’s calendar included stores, hotels, taverns and other businesses of old Chilson.

This year’s basket raffle will feature Halloween, birthday and Christmas lottery baskets, as well as those with specialty foods and spirits.

The following item appeared in the March 28, 1874 issue of the Ticonderoga Sentinel and it is still relevant today,

“Dar Sartwell News

Putts Creek News

They say people of Putts Creek (also known as Chilson) enjoy themselves best. Little is known to the outside world about ‘Putts Creek’ and the people that live near its borders; of all people, they enjoy themselves best. It has often been said that for a real downright good time, go to Putts Creek.”