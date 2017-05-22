Chilson names new fire chief

× Expand Photo provided Paul LaRock

CHILSON — Paul LaRock was recently elected as the new fire chief of Chilson Volunteer Fire Department.

LaRock replaces Steve Hunsdon, who stepped down as chief on May 1.

The new chief is a Ticonderoga native who served for many years as a firefighter in the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department, progressing through the ranks and ultimately serving as chief of the department and as a fire commissioner.

He joined the Chilson department this year.

“We’re fortunate to have Paul take over leadership of our firefighting and rescue mission,” said James Davis, the Chilson Board of Fire Commissioners chairman. “He’s experienced and accomplished, and very well-known and highly regarded among our members.”

The election was held at the department’s monthly meeting.

“Steve Hunsdon served as our chief with honor for nearly a decade,” Davis said. “And raised our firefighting and rescue operations to a new level of professionalism. Paul LaRock is the ideal leader to continue that tradition.”

New members are always welcome, in both firefighting and non-firefighting roles. Interested community residents can drop in to one of the department’s monthly membership meetings, on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., at the fire house at 60 Putts Pond Road, Ticonderoga.

Chilson Volunteer Fire Department serves the Chilson hamlet, a 30-square-mile area that also includes Putts Pond and a large portion of Eagle Lake.

Chilson is a part of the Town of Ticonderoga, and its fire district includes extensive tracts of state-owned land.

The Chilson Community Center at the fire station is owned by the department; its meeting hall, playing fields and picnic grounds host many community events.

For more information, the public is invited to find the department on Facebook at “Chilson Volunteer Fire Department.”