Christmas dinner is an annual gift

× Marilyn Jordan, director of the Community Food Shelf at the Church of the Good Shepherd Parish Hall in Elizabethtown said the collaboration between area churches and community is central to their Christmas dinner program each year. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Elizabethtown Community Food Shelf is ready to gather goods and fill Christmas dinner boxes for as many as 50 local families.

The shelves are neatly stacked, organized by food group with canned goods and household products. The racks were filled with recent donations from students at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

But donations for special Christmas meal baskets will arrive over the next few weeks.

“We have 51 names so far,” Director Marilyn Jordan said of annual giving.

If the list grows, she said, they will respond in kind.

“We’ve provided upwards of 54 baskets in past years,” Jordan explained.

Being ready to respond with food donations for holiday giving is something this group has fine-tuned over decades.

“We use donations to purchase turkeys and ham. I just picked up a check for $500 this morning. Monetary donations also go toward gift cards to Tops Market, which we provide with the baskets.”

No donation of funds or food items go to waste, she said.

And the Community Food Shelf is working with local farms, producers and bakers to buy fresh products for the baskets.

“We buy a share at Full and By Farm in Essex so we have fresh veggies from May until about now,” she said, opening the food -shelf fridge. Dogwood Bakery also provides bulk pricing for fresh bread that will go into the Christmas baskets, along with local carrots, potatoes, apples and holiday treats.

“It’s like manna from heaven. I’m always heartened by peoples’ giving,” Jordan said.

The list for Christmas dinner provision comes from a variety of sources: some from the five parish priests and reverends that contribute to the food shelf.

In addition to host parish at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Elizabethtown, the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, the Congregational Church in Lewis and St. John’s in Essex are partners.

Some recipients are recommended by Adirondack Community Action Program, others from social services in Essex County.

“Because we’re church-based, we don’t go into the financial background of our families,” Jordan explained.

“We try to treat everybody with care and dignity, because who knows what might happen to any family tomorrow.”