Christmas event is planned

PORT HENRY | The Port Henry-Moriah Christmas Celebration is Friday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Besides the festive gathering at the bandstand in Witherbee Park, there will be a Memory Tree lighting, horse-drawn wagon rides from Lazy Tree Farm, and free refreshments.

“Memory Tree donations are now being accepted,” Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said. “A bulb will be placed with the name of a loved one in Moriah Chamber window. Then lighting of The Memory tree will take place with the reading of all the names submitted.”

Cost is $5 a name to sponsor a bulb. People may drop donations off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or mail to Moriah Chamber, Box 34, Port Henry, NY 12974.

“The lights are in memory of those who are no longer with us, but still in our hearts during the holiday season,” Sprague said.

There will also be singing of Christmas carols and a Parade of Lights by local fire companies.

The parade will start from the Port Henry firehouse on Church Street, then wind along College Street to Broad, and down Main Street to Witherbee Park by the Town Hall.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided by the 4-H Club and popcorn by Little Champs Daycare.

“This is our kickoff to the holiday season,” Sprague said. “We had a really good turnout last year.”