Christmas Fair coming soon

Busy as Santa's elves, the women at the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church are preparing for the Christmas Fair to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18. Showing some of the crafts are, from left, Claire Best, co-chair Jane Bassett, co-chair Lynn Sawyer, and Sue Landers.

TICONDEROGA | The annual Christmas Fair at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chairpersons Jane Bassett and Lynn Sawyer say they’ve been busy with committees and crafters to prepare for another exciting and popular event.

Some locations for each of the departments have changed from previous years so be prepared to shop throughout the fellowship wing of the church, Bassett said.

“The Fellowship Hall will be decorated for the holidays along with homemade crafts, craft supplies, wreaths, table decorations, the Gifts Galore Shoppe and ornaments for the tree,” she said. “The Bake Shop will be overflowing with delectable goodies and preserves to take home. A hearty luncheon will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring homemade soups, chili, sandwiches and desserts.”

Fresh balsam wreaths with bows will be sold for $20 each and should be pre-ordered by Nov. 15 by calling the church office at 518-585-7995. They will be available for pick-up the day of the fair.

“There will also be the popular silent auction that will have many tempting items to bid on,” Bassett said. “Bids close at 1:30 so come early and check often. Watch on the church Facebook page for items to be included.”

The Christmas Shoppe area will feature new and gently used items. And, the ever popular Thrift Shop will be open as well and will be featuring seasonal wear as well as many bargains for the family and home.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga. Call the church office for more information.