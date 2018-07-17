Christmas in July fair coming to First United Methodist Church

× Expand Photo provided Displaying a few of the decorative crafts are: left to right front row: Mary Gonyo, Margot Anello, Penny Mason, Sue Landers, and Jane Bassett. Back row: Betty Rettig, Lynn Sawyer, Pam Thorne and Jeanne Thatcher.

TICONDEROGA | “Christmas in July and So Much More” is coming to The Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

The fair will be held under the tents on the lawn near the Thrift Shop or inside in the lower area of the fellowship wing in case of rain. Come, enjoy the fun, meet new and old friends, have a snack, find some unique crafts and even find a few bargains.

“There will be something for everyone,” said Jane Bassett, co-chair of the fair along with Lynn Sawyer.

Many church members have been working on seasonal decorations and crafts. There will be special edibles at the bake sale table to take home and a snack bar for lunch including homemade ice cream sandwiches.

There will be many departments under the tents to browse including a Pets Gift Center, nearly new items in the Gifts Galore area, Christmas decor, plants, fabrics and yarn, books, and small furniture.

The very popular Thrift Shop will also be open during the Fair for clothing for the family and housewares at the “best prices anywhere.”

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker Street (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga, up the hill from the hospital, between the monument circle and McDonald’s.

For more information about the fair and the church, please call the church office at 518-585-7995. Pastor Scott Tyler leads Church services at 8:30 and 10:30 each Sunday morning. Everyone is welcome. Sunday School for children will resume in September.