Christmas in the Forks set for Saturday

AU SABLE FORKS | For the 13th year, the hamlet of Au Sable Forks will come together to celebrate the Christmas season Saturday, Dec. 2.

Adding to the tradition, organizers have now added a parade to the festivities.

“The parade will start at 6 p.m. and run down Main Street to our tree lighting ceremony,” said Helen Wirt-Kennedy, organizer, “We have 10-to-15 organizations committed to creating floats. The community treats Christmas in the Forks wonderfully and we are grateful.”

During the day, there will be a wide variety of family friendly entertainment and activities, including the “Jingle Bell Fun Run,” a performance of the play “Gift of a Snowflake” children’s holiday movies at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Theatre and ugly sweater contest.

There will also be a variety of holiday crafts, activities and music throughout the day.

Everything is free to the public.

For a complete list of events, visit facebook.com/ChristmasInTheForks.