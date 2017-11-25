Christmas in Westport set for Dec. 2

× Boy Scouts in Westport will host their Christmas Tree sale at the Heritage House on Main Street starting at 8 a.m. An annual fundraiser, the scouts have proved successful at this event, often selling out of trees in the morning. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | Christmas arrives here the first weekend in December with a day full of merry Main Street flourish.

Christmas in Westport is set for Dec. 2 this year with events of all stripes, for children, for runners and racers and ornament makers.

Organizers at the Heritage House Committee have dovetailed special seasonal activities for families with many local organizations.

There is time to choose a Christmas tree from the Westport Boy Scouts, a wreath from Westport Central School’s senior class and support the Westport Cub Scouts bottle drive, all beginning at the Heritage House at 8 a.m.

Santa will visit Heritage House at 10 a.m., part of the Sisco Lodge #259 Mason’s Holiday Party!

The December’s Country Market, an indoor crafts and farmers’ market held next weekend at the Federated Church, begins also at 10 a.m.

Downtown celebration expands from Heritage House and the church into Ballard Park and throughout local businesses. The idea, organizers said, it to combine shopping on Main Street with fun and festive holiday things to do.

Ornament making this year begins at 10 a.m. at the Ledge Hill Studio Downtown art gallery on Main Street.

Ernie’s Market will help children with letter-writing to Santa, and cookie decorating is nearby at Bradamant Real Estate offices.

Ballard Park opens registration for the annual Fun Run at 10 a.m. with the race around Westport streets to start at 11 a.m. And downtown stores, including the Westport Marina Ship & Shore Boutique, Ledge Hill Studio Downtown and Bessboro Gift Shop will be open all day.

K & D Deli has lunch specials on the menu. And a seasonal story time begins beside the fireplace at Westport Free Library at 12:30 p.m.

The Federated Church is putting on a community spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. during Christmas in Westport festivities.

Many other events are in the works for Dec. 2 as well.

Christmas in Westport is planned annually by the Westport Chamber of Commerce and its Heritage House Committee in cooperation with several local organizations.