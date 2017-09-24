Church helps storm victims

TICONDEROGA | The First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga is collecting donations for victims of hurricanes that hit Florida and Texas recently.

Pastor Scott Tyler of the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church said the church has a dedicated fund.

“Special donations will be received and sent to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, the agency set up by the Methodist Church for times such as these,” Tyler said.

“UMCOR’s work reaches people in more than 80 countries, including the United States. We provide humanitarian relief when war, conflict, or natural disasters disrupt life to such an extent that communities are unable to recover on their own. One hundred percent of donations will be used for the purposes specified. When donors give their money, time and supplies, they join UMCOR as the hands and feet of Christ.”

Sandy Sprague of the Ticonderoga First United Methodist Church has organized groups to assemble cleaning kits called Flood Buckets to be relayed from Ticonderoga to Mission Hubs and then on to sites where United Methodist Committee on Relief finds a need.

For more information, call the church at 518-585-7995.

A relay from Ticonderoga is scheduled toward the end of September.

Whenever a natural disaster occurs, many feel the desire and need to reach out to those in harm’s way, said Bishop Mark J. Webb of the Upper New York Annual (Regional) Conference of the United Methodist Church.

He released a letter in late August about the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, which also applies to victims of Hurricane Irma and any future disasters.

In part, he said, “Sisters and brothers in Christ, I ask you to continue to keep these people in your prayers. Rebuilding will take weeks, months, even years so I ask you to allow God to make you part of the answer to these prayers.”

To make a donation to UMCOR, checks may be sent directly as specified on their website at www.UMCOR.org or to the First United Methodist Church with a notation for UMCOR Relief and Recovery U.S. Disaster response #901670 or Materials Resources for Supplies #901440, and brought or mailed to the church at 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.