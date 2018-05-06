Church partnering with Bolton Beans for teen night

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Bolton Community Church Pastor Scott Matthews announced the church is beginning a Teen Coffeehouse, starting Friday, May 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the church. The church will be partnering with its neighbor, Bolton Beans, to provide free flavored coffee and a safe, drug-free environment.

BOLTON | The Bolton Community Church and Pastor Scott Matthews continue to weave themselves into the fabric of the community, and now are taking another step in their community outreach efforts, partnering with a neighboring diner for a teen coffeehouse series.

Bolton Beans will sponsor their first Teen Coffeehouse May 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the church.

“I mentioned the idea of doing a coffeehouse to (Bolton Beans owners) Amy and Jen they said, ‘We’ll help you,’” Matthews said.

Matthews said parents had been asking Bolton Beans to stay open later than its normal 2 p.m. closing time so kids could stop in after school. The church has agreed to provide the space, and Bolton Beans will help serve flavored coffee.

“It will just be a place to sit and hang out and get free coffee. But it will also be a safe, drug-free environment — a place where they won’t get bullied or teased,” Matthews said.

Teens attending the coffeehouse could play board games or video games using one of two TVs available for that purpose.

Bolton Central School Key Club members will paint the room to be used for the Teen Coffeehouse as a service project.

If the program goes well over the summer, the church will consider establishing a regular after school program during the school year.

Matthews would also like to see a teen center established in the community, something he said the church cannot afford on its own.

These efforts are part of a youth ministry effort Matthews would like to see get off the ground at Bolton Community Church.

The Teen Coffeehouse is scheduled for every second and fourth Friday of the month, with a free movie night, “Family Fun Flick,” on the third Friday.

ONGOING EVENTS

Every Friday in the summer beginning July 13, the church will also host its BCC Youth RISE program. The program is for kids from grades 1 to 6, from 9 a.m. to about noon, where they can come to do crafts, play games and learn the Bible.

While the church is establishing programs fro youth in the community, it is offering programs for others as well, including a Grief Care program Matthews said a number of church members have just completed certification as “grief mentors,” people who don’t necessarily have an answer for grief, but who are willing to share another’s grief.