Church steeple needs repairs

The Hague Baptist Church needs repairs to its stone steeple and the congregation is reaching out to the community for help.

HAGUE | The steeple is falling off the Hague Baptist Church.

Members of the congregation first noticed the erosion of the stone steeple at the 9830 Graphite Mountain Road church earlier this year.

“Yes, the stone is falling off the steeple,” said church member Michael Cherubini. “We are removing the rock down to a safe level for the winter.”

He said they are using Ticonderoga contractor Ernest LaBarge to make repairs.

“It’s unknown when work will be completed,” Cherubini said. “We are in dire need of the community’s help in raising funds to repair our steeple.”

He said they want to rebuild the steeple, not remove it permanently, as some have suggested.

“We believe that the community would like to keep this historical landmark church as is,” Cherubini said. “If we remove the steeple, it will not have the same historical characteristics we and the families that built it are so familiar with.

“We are asking for help to raise these funds from our community,” he said. “Thanking everyone in advance for taking the time to reach out to us.”

Contributions can be sent to Hague Baptist Church, P.O. Box 648, Hague, NY 12836.

The congregation hasn’t been able to use the front door or sanctuary of the 1912 stone church since April, when water from a severe rainstorm damaged the steeple.

The church’s insurance company told them they were not covered for repairs.

They raised $18,000 to pay for preliminary work by LaBarge, but full repairs are estimated at $60,000 to $80,000.

The church has a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/restore-hague-baptist-church.

Any questions or offers of help should be directed to Cherubini at 518 543-6463.

He said they’re hopeful they’ll have access via the front door in time for their Christmas Eve service.