Churches in Long Lake, Newcomb to join hands for reconciliation service

LONG LAKE — Area churches are coming together on Monday to urge residents to flock together and put aside their differences.

Ecumenical celebrations are part of a long-running tradition to develop closer relationships between different religious organizations.

The four churches in Long Lake and Newcomb will come together for the Ecumenical Celebration of the Word of God on Monday, Jan. 16.

It’s slated for noon at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Long Lake.

Sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #1511, the service will be held as part of the area’s observance of the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the international event typically scheduled in mid-January.

“We all come together to pray for unity among us,” said Julie Helms, a church volunteer.

This year’s theme is “Reconciliation: The Love of Christ Compels Us.”

Helms said the themes are selected well in advance, and it’s just coincidental that the topic comes when the nation remains deeply divided.

“It’s a pretty appropriate theme,” Helms said.

Catholics, Methodists, Episcopalians and Wesleyan denominations are all Christian, and contain no large divisions in orthodoxy, Helms explained.

And while each have their own rituals, organizers will adhere to a template offered by the Graymoor Ecumenical & Interreligious Institute, a Roman Catholic friary based in Putnam County.

Working together is nothing new for the churches, Helms said, citing years of holiday celebrations, services and charitable efforts.

Rev. John Cairns, Vicar of the Adirondack Mission Churches, will deliver the sermon.

All are invited to a soup lunch afterward at the St. Henry’s Parish Hall.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity runs until Jan. 25.