Cider and donuts offered at Thrift Shop

TICONDEROGA | The Thrift Shop at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga will celebrate the fall season with a free cider and donuts party on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

“We’re not only celebrating the season, but also our faithful customers,” said shop volunteer Jeannine Wright. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”

Many gently-used items for the entire family are available at the Thrift Shop, which has been serving the community for 30 years.

The shop is open each Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. all year, and is located just off the lower parking lot of the church.

“Specials are always being offered but the regular low prices can’t be beat anywhere,” said Wright.

Clothing for infants to adults is constantly being placed on the racks thanks to the volunteer staff. Seasonal decorations and other treasures can also be found there. Cold weather outerwear is being displayed now, too.

The Thrift Shop at the First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. (Route 9N) in Ticonderoga.