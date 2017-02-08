Cigarette cause of Montcalm Manor Adult Home fire

TICONDEROGA — The Montcalm Manor Adult Home was evacuated after a dropped cigarette set fire to insulation.

No one was injured in the Feb. 2 incident, and damage was minimal, after Ticonderoga firefighters were called to the building at 12:50 p.m., after an automatic alarm went off.

The cause was a cigarette dropped into vent pipe insulation in the building’s sprinkler room. Smoking is not permitted in the adult home.

Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts said he smelled something burning when he arrived on the scene.

“I opened up the door to the sprinkler room and smoke billowed out,” he said.

The flames were extinguished, and exhaust fans were used to clear the building. Some 40 patients and staff were taken to Moses-Ludington Hospital during the incident to keep warm.

Crown Point A.E. Phelps Volunteer Fire Department stood by with a crew in their station while Ticonderoga was at the call.

All departments were back in service by 2 p.m., the chief said.