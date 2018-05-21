Circular firing squad emerges as Farm Bill collapses

× Expand Photo by Flickr user brownpau via Creative Commons Rep. Elise Stefanik blamed the Farm Bill’s defeat on Nancy Pelosi and the Freedom Caucus.

PLATTSBURGH | The Farm Bill is dead.

The measure, which would have imposed stronger work requirements on 40,000 food stamp recipients in New York’s 21st Congressional District, was voted down in the House 213 to 198 on Friday.

The leading culprit was intra-party warfare amongst Republicans: 30 GOP lawmakers voted against the legislation, including members of the conservative Freedom Caucus upset over unrelated immigration concerns.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) blamed the hard-right coalition.

“This is all the more disappointing because we offered the votes these members were looking for, but they still chose to take the bill down,” Doug Andres, a Ryan spokesman, told Politico.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) supported the tightened work requirements, which mandated adults spend 20 hours a week working or participating in vocational training.

The bill, which is hashed out every half-decade, is usually non-partisan, and Stefanik joined Ryan in pinning the blame on the Freedom Caucus — but also Democrats.

“Congresswoman Stefanik is disappointed that Democrats and the Freedom Caucus joined together to defeat the Farm Bill — pivotal legislation for farmers across the North Country and across the nation,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. “However, she is optimistic this bill will eventually pass the House and continues to work with her colleagues on the path forward.”

Stefanik agrees with GOP lawmakers who are pushing for an immigration fix, said Flanagin, citing the discharge petition the lawmaker signed earlier this month to force votes on immigration and border security bills, including a fix to Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival program, which President Donald Trump terminated last September.

The lawmaker has long called for a long-term fix for the country’s 800,000 Dreamers, about 100 of whom live in the district.

“However, she does not believe that the important Farm Bill should be held up over this,” Flanagin said. “She is very disappointed that Nancy Pelosi and Democrats have chosen to politicize this issue rather than pass this bill that would support our dairy farmers, expand rural broadband, support specialty crops, and combat invasive species, among other measures.”

Stefanik, co-chair of the Invasive Species Caucus, managed to insert two amendments to combat environmental threats into the bill, including measures to add forest restoration to an existing grant program, as well as invasive vegetation to the Designated Treatment Areas program within the Healthy Forests Restoration Act.