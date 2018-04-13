Citizens committee proposes rules for Mill Creek area

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, a member of the Mill Creek-Sullivan’s Island Citizens Committee, holds a copy of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Regulations. The town committee wants to get a good idea of how the state determines what parklands are as it moves to designate land, including the Black Hole, as parklands.

JOHNSBURG | The Mill Creek-Sullivan’s Island Citizens Committee told the Johnsburg Town Board April 3 it decided there should be rules for public recreation areas that are part of 227 acres of land being given to the town by the Open Space Institute (OSI).

Deana Wood, committee facilitator, told the town board the committee was requesting an ordinance be created and applied to the Mill Creek/Black Hole area and to Sullivan’s Island. The ordinance request included the following five rules:

1. Day use only;

2. No motorized vehicles;

3. Carry in/out, with no glass containers;

4. No open fires;

5. No altering or cutting of trees and vegetation.

In additional to these rules, the committee asked for a second ordinance asking for a no parking zone to be established on the Mill Creek side of Harrington Road in the vicinity of the Black Hole.

The 15-member committee, which includes board member Arnold Stevens and Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, issued the recommendation from its March 28 meeting, saying the no parking area would create a safer traffic flow and reduce erosion and the general wear and tear on the area. The ordinance would add an enforcement element to the existing signage barring parking.

Wood said the committee had a lot of discussion on what could or should happen at the Black Hole area, but first it wanted to get a clear picture of what “parklands” are as defined by the state.

At the April 3 town board meeting, Hogan held up a copy of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Regulations, saying the town needed to get more familiar with the regulations. Part of the transfer agreement with OSI calls for the town to formally designate the donated land as parkland.

“We should do our best to make sure nothing we are requesting is impossible,” Hogan said.

Wood said last year the committee looked at fencing off a pedestrian walkway to separate it from vehicular traffic. The committee also talked about whether or not there would be a need for a footbridge. The committee is still looking at controlling speed on Harrington Road.

The next meeting of the Mill Creek-Sullivan’s Island Citizens Committee will be on Thursday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wevertown Community Center.