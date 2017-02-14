Citizens rally, seeking answers from Stefanik

× Expand Thom Randall Protesters gathered outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Glens Falls office on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to urge the lawmaker to hold a local town hall meeting. The protestors said they had concerns over recent actions taken by the Trump administration and legislative initiatives proposed by national Republican leaders.

GLENS FALLS — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is not immune from the groundswell of activism from progressive groups that have roiled the country since President Trump’s inauguration last month.

Nearly 100 people gathered for a rally outside of the lawmaker’s Glens Falls office on Tuesday afternoon to urge Stefanik to hold a town hall meeting with area residents, and respond to their concerns about the Trump administration’s recent actions.

“Where is Elise? With Donald Trump!” protesters chanted.

The rally, which at times included loud and angry voices as well as smiles and polite proclamations, saw citizens voicing concerns across a variety of fronts, including over possible changes in health care, Medicare, Social Security and possible rollbacks in environmental regulations.

HEALTH CARE

Sarah Carpenter of Queensbury held a sign that on one side said “Don’t Let My Husband Die — Health Care for All.”

On the reverse: “My Husband’s Chemo Costs $10,000 per Month.”

Carpenter said she wanted Stefanik to assure her and other U.S. citizens that they’d continue to have comprehensive health care as they did under the Obama administration.

Republicans, now in control of both the U. S. House and Senate, have pledged to scrap the Affordable Health Care Act, but have not yet detailed an alternative.

A number of Republican lawmakers have faced angry crowds this month, including Rep. Jason Chaffetz in deep-red Utah.

Carpenter also said she wants Stefanik to draft a bill that repeals the existing law that curbs the government’s ability to negotiate the price of medicines with drug manufacturers.

Her husband Bob will be on chemotherapy the rest of his life for leukemia.

Lawrence Fine held up a poster that read, “Medicare for All, Stefie!”

“I am concerned that health care will be privatized,” he said.

'BRUSHED OFF'

Linda Bhatia of Ticonderoga said the residents of Stefanik’s district have a long list of concerns and want answers.

Bhatia she said she’s contacted the lawmaker’s offices asking for a public meeting, but her requests have been brushed off.

“I’ve called and been very respectful in asking for a town hall meeting, and staff members say to look on her website,” she said, noting that the website has no entries for any future public appearances or meetings.

Regina Camilletti of Saratoga said it was Stefanik’s responsibility to hold a local meeting.

“Her 52 votes on important issues affect all Americans,” she said.

Dennis Maher of Lake Luzerne held a sign that read, “Save the CFPB,” referring to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which Trump and the GOP have talked about dismantling or reducing its influence.

While he said he concerned about maintaining the laws that now protect individuals from deceptive practices of financial institutions, he said he was more concerned about the talk circulating among GOP policymakers of replacing Social Security and Medicare with individual savings accounts or privatizing the two entities.

“It would be a disaster,” Maher said.

FUNICIELLO WATCHES

Rod Johnson of Lake Luzerne held a sign that said, “Elise — Save the EPA — Save the Adirondacks!”

“The GOP doesn’t care about the environment, they just care about their billionaire friends,” he said, noting several officials in the Trump Administration are climate-change deniers. “I want my grandchildren to have a habitable planet.”

Watching the protests was Matt Funiciello, a bakery and cafe owner who ran twice as the Green Party candidate against Stefanik.

“It’s great to see people inspired to protest and resist,” he said, noting how Trump and the GOP-led Congress’ proposals had prompted citizens across the nation to take action.

“We need accountability from our elected representatives.”

A similar protest was held in Lake Placid last week when activists believed the sophomore lawmaker was at the Lake Placid Conference Center.

‘REPEATEDLY HARASSED’

Stefanik, first elected in 2014, has broken ranks with the president, and was one of the first GOP lawmakers to denounce his travel ban shortly after it was rolled out last month, calling it “rushed and overly broad.”

The lawmaker posted a lengthy statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon in response to the groundswell of public activity.

Stefanik said she has participated in over 500 district events, and has hosted hundreds of constituent meetings in Washington, D.C. while in legislative session.

But many activists have been disruptive, she said.

“I believe in free speech and our ability to gather together and make our voices heard. However, it’s unfortunate and counterproductive that a small number of activists believe the best way to address the very serious issues facing our country is to hijack and ambush community events for the sole purpose of political theater.”

Stefanik said protesters have repeatedly harassed her staff and have personally targeted specific staff members.

“This type of intentionally disruptive behavior is unacceptable and unhelpful to civil public discourse. If it gets out of hand, we will continue to contact local law enforcement and U.S. Capitol Police,” she said.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Stefanik said the disruptions have challenged her staff’s ability to continue serving constituents on casework regarding federal agencies.

And it’s because of these disruptions, said the lawmaker, that her office will invest in additional resources to address the thousands of calls per week — including those who call hourly.

“It is imperative that my staff is able to continue to focus on federal casework on behalf of the constituents of New York’s 21st District, and that my constituents understand that despite the efforts from these organized disruptors, we will always continue our work to best serve you.”

Stefanik said her office will continue to be proactive in reaching out to the numerous groups who have reached out for meetings.

“Hearing their concerns and listening to their ideas is very important to me, even if we disagree,” she said.

The lawmaker asked constituents to set up meetings by booking an appointment online.

The post drew over 120 comments by Tuesday evening.

— Pete DeMola contributed to this report