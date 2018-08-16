City approves Skyway Plaza tax refund

× Expand Photo via Google Maps With the council’s approval of an assessment reduction, Skyway Properties LLC will receive a tax refund from the City of Plattsburgh and Clinton County.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh will refund $30,578 in taxes and lose $6-7,000 in annual revenue through an Article 7 challenge from a local shopping center.

The Plattsburgh Common Council last week approved a resolution that effectively lowered Skyway Plaza’s assessed value from over $6.4 million to $5.7 million.

With that alteration comes a tax refund from both the city’s general fund ($30,578) and Clinton County ($16,188), according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

According to Mayor Colin Read, it also means that the city will lose out on future tax revenue of approximately $6-7,000.

The council approved the Article 7 settlement to avoid “the significant costs that would result if the litigation continues and goes to trial,” the resolution reads.

Article 7 filings are relatively common for business owners seeking to lower their tax bill. Read says that reasons behind the challenges vary — businesses often challenge their assessments because of deteriorating market values or lower property value.

For some, the challenges are “on a strategic basis, a regular basis,” he said, and for no reason at all.

Last year, a number of businesses filed for assessment reduction cases. Last May, the Samuel F. Vilas Home sought a reduction in the value of their property from over $2.6 million to $2 million, with a $7,861 refund attached. The next month, Renaissance Village asked for a value reduction from $4.4 million to $3.1 million, with a $15,638 refund attached.

In 2016, Burger King (Carrol’s Corporation) and the Rite Aid Corporation both won cases seeking to reduce their properties’ assessed values.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said she understands why businesses file for these assessment reductions.

But for her, it remains a frustrating occurrence.

“Investing in one’s property, upgrading one’s property, makes it viable and generates more revenue from that person so they can in fact pay for (the taxes on their) assessed value,” said Armstrong.

“I think it’s a complex question, and I’m not sure how to address it in such a way that it would protect the city and preserve the revenue it deserves.”

Skyway Plaza’s reassessment was approved 5-0. Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) was absent.