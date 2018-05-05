City awards funds to rehab downtown properties

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo City officials have signed off on a new law that allows for greater enforcement of bonfire regulations in city limits.

PLATTSBURGH | Nine property owners in Plattsburgh were awarded $819,000 through the Downtown Grant Program (DGP) last month for building rehab projects.

The awards signal the first step toward implementing the state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

Award winners include John and Randy Carter, who received $100,000 for 15 Clinton St.; Stephen Parker, who received $90,000 for the home of Hobie’s Sports Den, 68 Margaret St.; Randall Larkin, who received $73,000 for the Green Room property at 9 Bridge St.; Kevin O’Hara, who received $100,000 for 21 Bridge St.; and Lei Ni, who received $90,000 for 55-59 Bridge St.

Other awardees include Nicolas Charron Geadah, who received $76,000 for 47 Clinton St.; and Bridge Side Properties, who received a total of $200,000 between 39 Bridge St. and 33 Bridge St., home to All Floors and This & That, respectively.

Ben and Ash Clark, the owners of 26-30 City Hall Place, also received $90,000 through the Downtown Grant Program.

“This group of worthy recipients for the first round of spending as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative fit well into the spirit of the DRI,” said Mayor Colin Read in a statement. “These projects will help build a more robust downtown community, and that is what the DRI is all about.”

The two-month DGP application process ran through the holidays last year, November to December. According to a news release from the city’s Community Development office, 31 applicants applied for a total of $2.3 million in funding.

From the $1 million Downtown Grant Program fund, $819,000 will go to awardees and $181,000 will go toward an engineering firm for consultation, environmental testing, technical assistance and administrative costs.