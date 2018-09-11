City beach closes after busy season

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City Beach has closed for the season.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City Beach closed for the season last week, marking an end to what turned out to be a profitable summer.

The beach this year saw 27,587 visitors, Community Development Director Matthew Miller told The Sun, generating $67,272 in revenue in just over three months.

“This represents the highest seasonal revenue total from the beach since 2010,” he said. Last year, the beach raked in $48,010 in revenue.

“The beach is such a wonderful resource for Plattsburgh and I’m glad we were able to get as many people there this year as we did,” said Beach Manager Luke Jenks in a statement. “Our outstanding staff did a great job and we’re certainly proud of this season’s numbers.”

A combination of warm and dry summer weather and new and flexible approaches to staffing and maintenance allowed the beach to remain open more often than had been possible in recent years, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

“The staff paid particular attention to improved maintenance and management to polish up a regional asset that had been neglected for some years,” Mayor Colin Read said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the collaboration of the professionals at our Department of Public Works and Recreation Department that helped ensure such a successful summer.”

There were also no beach closings related to water quality, though lifeguard staffing shortages did prompt some closures. All told, the beach was closed five days this year, according to Miller.

OVER 20,000 VISITORS

The number of visitors at the beach this year ­— though more than 3,000 less than last year and more than 7,000 less than 2016 — may have also had something to do with the amount of sporting events held there this summer.

An annual beach wresting tournament returned for a third year, as did the East Coast Watercross Tour and a number of beach volleyball leagues.

Something new was the IJSBA Watercross National Championships, an event that drew over 100 participants.

Originally scheduled to take place in Watkins Glen, Schuyler County, the tournament was forced to find a new location after a natural disaster there — what was described as the worst flash flood in the Finger Lakes region since at least 2014, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Kristy Kennedy, vice president of marketing and director of tourism for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said at a public meeting last week that the event had been a huge success and attracted hundreds of people to the beach.

As is usual with the Plattsburgh City Beach, Canadian visitation to the site made up a significant portion of its use this season.

“Not exact figures, but based on his observations (license plates), our beach manager Luke Jenks estimates two-thirds of the visitors this season were Canadian and one-third were American,” Miller told The Sun.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said that despite tension in trade relations between the United States and Canada, Clinton County continues to see double-digit Canadian tourism numbers.

Last year, tourists spent $136.4 million in Clinton County, contributing $9.4 million to local taxes, according to a recent report from the chamber. It’s unclear what percentage of that can be attributed to Canadian visitors alone.